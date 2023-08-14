Expand / Collapse search
FRNDS- HRW

Houston Restaurant Weeks
Houston - Ruben and Katie  visit FRNDS Restaurant & Lounge with guest General Manager Tyrin Blakes.
 

Ruben and Katie visit FRNDS and get a look at the HRW menu items. Mmmm Truffle fries . . . .

441 West University Blvd, Houston TX 77005

HRW MENU

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the Houston Food Bank, for each $39 dinner sold FRNDS will donate $5 to the Houston Food Bank

Everything you want to know about Houston Restaurant Weeks 2023

