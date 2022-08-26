Friday Football Fever - St. Pius X Panthers and Second Baptist Eagles

HOUSTON - Before their game tonight the students and players gathered for early morning pep rallies as each school showed their spirit and determination to win to FOX 26 reporters Nate Griffin and Shelby Rose.
The Panthers and the Eagles - Friday Football Fever
Nate Griffin and Shelby Rose join the Eagle at Second Baptist High School and the Panthers at St. Pius X for an early morning pep rally before the Friday night lights hit the field.
Friday Football Fever - St. Pius X and Second Baptist
Nate Griffin and Shelby Rose join early morning pep rallies at St. Pius X and Second Baptist high schools.
Which school showed the most spirit? Vote for your favorite in the FOX 26 Twitter poll