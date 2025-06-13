'Endolift' facelift uses new cutting-edge laser, alternative to traditional facelifts

The Brief A patient undergoes "Endolift" facelift at Vedas Medical Spa. Dr. Chaitali Nangrani uses laser technology for under-the-skin rejuvenation. The procedure offers immediate results with minimal downtime. The full results appear in 3–6 months. It's not just for the face - it's designed to lift sagging skin on any body part and is also popular on legs and arms.



The "Endolift" facelift uses a laser to tighten skin beneath the surface, offering a quick and effective alternative to traditional facelifts.

The procedure lasts 30–45 minutes, with immediate visible results that continue to tighten over half a year.

Patient undergoes "Endolift" facelift

The backstory:

The patient, approaching another birthday, chose the procedure to enhance her appearance and boost her confidence. She remains awake and relaxed during the treatment, thanks to Pro-Nox laughing gas and local anesthesia that is injected into her face.

Swelling is expected for two to three days. Full results develop over three to six months.

What they're saying:

During the procedure: "I am in no pain - minimal tugging but I don't feel anything. I'm really excited to see the results," shared the patient.

"This is a game changer right now. It comes with typical risks of any procedure, but the main problem is - patients love it and want other body parts taken care of," Dr. Nangrani jokingly stated.

Why you should care:

This procedure offers a non-invasive option for those seeking skin rejuvenation without the downtime and major risks associated with surgery and anesthesia.

"Endolift" represents a shift towards less invasive cosmetic procedures, utilizing advanced laser technology to stimulate collagen and tighten skin.

Where to get "Endolift" facelift?

Vedas Medical Spa, led by Dr. Nangrani in The Woodlands, is at the forefront of offering innovative cosmetic treatments in the community.

For more information, visit the Vedas Medical Spa website.