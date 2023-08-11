Eau Tour - HRW

Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone visit with Eau Tour Executive Chef Kent Domas, who reveals some of the items on the HRW $55 french cuisine 3-course dinner menu.



Eau Tour

5117 Kelvin Dr, Houston, TX 77005

HRW MENU

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Reach & Burrata Salad- Eau Tour

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the Houston Food Bank, for each $55 dinner sold Eau Tour will donate $7 to the Houston Food Bank

