Eau Tour - HRW

Houston - Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone visit with Eau Tour Executive  Chef Kent Domas, who reveals some of the items on the HRW $55 french cuisine  3-course dinner menu.
 

Katie Stone(Cleverley Foundation) and Ruben Dominguez (FOX26) sample some of the HRW menu offerings at Eau Tour a French cuisine restaurant in West University. Tune in to Houston's Morning Show every Tuesday and Thursday at 8AM and 9AM to see more restaurant previews throughout August. Catch Katie and Ruben, LIVE, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 3PM on Foodies and Friends streaming on fox26houston.com and on our YouTube channel. More videos and more information at kriv.fox/hrw Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest contributor to the Houston Food Bank and runs From august 1 - September 4, 2023

Eau Tour

 5117 Kelvin Dr, Houston, TX 77005

 HRW MENU

Reach & Burrata Salad- Eau Tour

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the Houston Food Bank, for each $55 dinner sold Eau Tour will donate $7 to the Houston Food Bank

