'We're a home': Harris County organization proving long-term stability for kids

The Brief Boys and Girls Country provides stability and a sense of family for local children. The organization operates on a 200-acre ranch with family-style cottages. Community fundraisers help sustain the mission. Children receive educational support, including college tuition.



For over 50 years, a non-profit in Hockley has been providing a long-term home and stability for many children.

Boys and Girls County: Safe haven for Houston-area kids

The backstory:

Boys and Girls Country offers a nurturing environment for 65 children, who live in 11 family-style cottages on a 200-acre ranch. Caring adults serve as parent figures, providing stability and support.

The organization has been serving the community for more than 50 years, relying entirely on private donations and community generosity.

‘Always a happy place’

What they're saying:

Boys and Girls Country is not a temporary shelter but a long-term home where children can stay for months or years, ensuring they have a stable environment and can remain in the same school.

"They are in hard and bad situations, so they come here to find a haven. We are not a shelter, we're a home," explains executive director Vince Duran.

It's a meaningful place for students like Alma, who's now a college graduate, and Jos, who's a senior in high school.

"I remember it was always a happy place. Everybody was always happy. We're given many opportunities, from school to sports and academics," Alma shares.

"It is going good. Since I have been here, it has helped me a good bit. They support me and are helping me make plans for after high school," says Jos.

Why you should care:

Boys and Girls Country provides a crucial service to children in need, offering them a stable home and educational opportunities that set them up for success.

Many of these children have ended up being leaders in our community, after college.

The organization exemplifies the power of community support in transforming lives and providing opportunities for children who might otherwise be overlooked.

By the numbers:

More than $1.7 million was recently raised at the Heritage Award Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel to support the mission, ensuring continued support for the children.

Houston residents have consistently shown generosity, helping sustain Boys and Girls Country for decades through donations and fundraising events.

What you can do:

Continued community support is essential to maintain the services and opportunities provided by Boys and Girls Country.

For more information, visit https://boysandgirlscountry.org