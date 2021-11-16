Still time to save: Today's average mortgage interest rate is still well below 3% | Nov. 16, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage rates for Nov. 16, 2021, which are unchanged from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates have remained unchanged since yesterday.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.125%, unchanged

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.875%, unchanged

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.375%, unchanged

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.375%, unchanged

Rates last updated on Nov. 16, 2021.

What this means: The average mortgage rate across all repayment terms is just 2.688% today. While rates across all terms are holding steady for the second day in a row, they’re higher than they were this time last week. Mortgage experts have predicted slow, steady rate increases through the end of 2021. Homebuyers who secure their financing now still have a chance to lock in a relatively low rate and save on interest over the life of their mortgage loan.

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

Mortgage refinance rates held steady across all terms for the second day in a row, and 30-, 20-, and 15-year rates haven’t changed in four days. Stabilized rates mean homeowners still have time to lock in a low rate ahead of any further increases. Rates across all terms are higher than they were this time last week, and mortgage experts have predicted slow but steady rate increases through the end of the year. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.125%, unchanged

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.875%, unchanged

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.375%, unchanged

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.375%, unchanged

Factors that influence mortgage rates (and are out of your control)

Many factors influence the interest rate a lender may offer you. Some — such as your credit score — are in your control. But others you have no ability to affect, such as:

The economy — During financial downturns, the Fed may lower interest rates to try to stimulate the economy. And when the economy is doing well, interest rates can rise.

Inflation — Interest rates tend to move with inflation. When the overall cost of goods and services increases, interest rates are also likely to rise.

The Federal Reserve — The Fed may choose to lower interest rates to stimulate a struggling economy, or raise rates in an attempt to put the brakes on inflation.

Macro employment trends — When many people are out of work, as they were during the months of pandemic lockdown, mortgage rates may fall. As employment increases, interest rates typically also increase.

Current mortgage rates

Today’s average mortgage interest rate is sitting at 2.688% for the second day in a row. It’s still well below its highest level of the year — 2.917%, which it hit on Feb. 26.

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.125%. This is the same as yesterday. Thirty years is the most common repayment term for mortgages because 30-year mortgages typically give you a lower monthly payment. But they also typically come with higher interest rates, meaning you’ll ultimately pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.875%. This is the same as yesterday. Shortening your repayment term by just 10 years can mean you’ll get a lower interest rate — and pay less in total interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.375%. This is the same as yesterday. Fifteen-year mortgages are the second most-common mortgage term. A 15-year mortgage may help you get a lower rate than a 30-year term — and pay less interest over the life of the loan — while keeping monthly payments manageable.

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.375%. This is the same as yesterday. Although less common than 30-year and 15-year mortgages, a 10-year fixed rate mortgage typically gives you lower interest rates and lifetime interest costs, but a higher monthly mortgage payment.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are up compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.125%, up from 3.000% last week, +0.125

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.875%, up from 2.625% last week, +0.250

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.375%, up from 2.250% last week, +0.125

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.375%, up from 2.125% last week, +0.250

What’s the difference between APR and interest rate?

When you’re shopping for a mortgage or refinance loan, you’ll see the terms APR and interest rate arise often. They’re similar but not interchangeable.

The interest rate is the cost the lender will charge annually to loan you money. Annual percentage rate, or APR, encompasses the interest rate and other fees and charges attached to your loan.

Generally, APR gives you a better picture of the true cost of a loan since it takes into account all the costs associated with borrowing money. For a mortgage or refinance, those costs can include discount points, fees, and other charges.

When you apply for a loan, you’ll usually be able to find the interest rate on the first page of your loan estimate, and the APR later in the document listed under "comparisons."

