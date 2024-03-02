Mega Millions jackpot rises to $650M after no ticket matches winning numbers

The Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $650 million after nobody matched the winning tickets in the drawing Friday night.

The winning numbers drawn for Friday night's $607 million drawing were 61, 33, 15, 37 and 55 with a Mega ball of 24. The Megaplier was 4X.

The next Mega Millions drawing will happen on Tuesday when players will hope to win the estimated $650 million jackpot, which has a cash option of $308.6 million. Winners typically select the cash prize over the Mega Millions annuity paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT RISES TO $607M AHEAD OF FRIDAY DRAWING, MARKING EIGHTH LARGEST PRIZE IN GAME HISTORY

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Dec. 8, when two winners in California matched all six numbers to take home the $395 million prize .

The record $1.602 billion jackpot was won in Florida on August 8, 2023. That prize is the world’s largest lottery ever won on a single ticket.

The current $650 million jackpot is the seventh-largest prize ever offered by the game.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 9:45 p.m. on draw nights.

