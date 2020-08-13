Why surrendering is so important during a pandemic

Most of us want our lives to be in order. We want our finances, kids, spouse, and our home to be in order. It helps us focus and concentrate when we feel like we’re in control. However, since the pandemic, society at large is finding out there is a lot of stuff we’re not in control of; in fact, most of the stuff that’s happening right now we have no control over.

One of the most beautiful prayers ever prayed is the Serenity Prayer. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. When you try to control the uncontrollable, you push others away. You become judgmental, angry, dogmatic, worried, unkind, and unloving. You cannot control the weather, who your family is, what others say about you, or the pandemic.

If your anxiety is at an all-time high and you haven’t slept well for months, learning to let go frees you from the burden of responsibility to fix something impossible to fix. Consider what you are in control of and let go of the rest.

· I am in control of my mindset. I control whether I am persistent, optimistic, nonjudgmental, and open-minded. I am in control of my thoughts and how they affect me.

· I am in control of my actions. My choices determine my course in life. Although, I may be influenced by others, ultimately, I decide.

· I am in control of how I take care of myself. During a pandemic, I can wear a mask to protect others, I can socially distance, I can exercise and choose healthy foods. I can choose to reach out to others or keep myself isolated.

· I am in control of how I treat others. I can choose healthy boundaries and compassion. I have full control of the words that come out of my mouth and how I react when I am upset or angry.

· I am in control of my part of every relationship I am in. Your partner does not control you, no matter what they say or how much you blame them. Taking responsibility in this area is a sign of emotional maturity and one of the most important decision you will make in your lifetime.

Life is unpredictable, and if you feel the need to control it, you will end up alone and miserable. Surrender to life but take responsibility for the parts you can control.