Stay home and create your Family’s Constitution this Fourth of July

The 4th of July is a celebration of our country’s birthday and independence. Celebrating this important day with your family will become part of your child’s adult memories, and your child’s affection and honor for their country begins at home with you. Our country has fought for its independence with brave women and men sacrificing their lives. Today is a day to stand together in unity and make our own sacrifices to protect our nation and community, even if that means staying home.

Just as our country has a constitution, your family has one, too. The family constitution includes the rules your kids remember and pass on to their families. Values such as respect, kindness, and thoughtfulness are part of most family constitutions. If you’re questioning what values you want to be part of your family constitution this 4th of July, here are some suggestions.

· Family is priority. Family time is the most important time. Unplugging from social media and work while staying home teaches your children that you are a considerate of others’ safety and prioritize family.

· Families work and stick together. Giving everyone a task when setting up a backyard cookout or celebrating with sparklers teachers your children how everyone plays a part. This teaches children to serve others and helps them become more appreciative of mom and dad.

· Protect and watch out for each other. If you have a pool or plan to celebrate near water, keep a watchful eye on your children at all times. This teaches children the importance of following authority and obeying their parents. Encourage older kids to protect their younger siblings.

· Storytelling is an important part of family moments. Encourage conversation and storytelling. Tell your children about the history of the United States and your own childhood stories. It’s easy to lose family history; storytelling reminds us of who we are and where we came from. At a time when many feel lost, it helps them feel grounded and secure.

These are precious moments no matter where they are spent. Our country was built on strong family values, and the best way to teach strong family values is to model them with your family. Happy 4th of July!