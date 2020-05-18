Quarantine can't stop Ray Wylie Hubbard

Ray Wylie Hubbard has been writing, recording and performing his unique blend of Folk, American, Country and Rock for the better part of five decades. He's written songs for everyone from Pat Green to Waylon Jennings and many more. This July, he's coming out with a new album that features Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh and Chris Robinson among others and it promises to be one of his best ever. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez talks with Hubbard about his new album.