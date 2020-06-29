One spark creates fireworks in the bedroom this Fourth of July

With the onslaught of the pandemic, almost all of us spending more time together at home and traveling for the 4th of July or seeing a fireworks display looks more and more unlikely. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t create fireworks in your own bedroom. Prior to the pandemic, you were busy and may have overlooked your sex life, but with the focused time together, maybe it’s time to explore this issue more closely with your partner.

Physical intimacy is healthy and engaging in intimacy boosts your immune system. Sex also improves your mood, lowers blood pressure, lowers stress, and reduces the risk of a heart attack. You can purchase zinc and Vitamin C to stay well but creating a healthy sex life with your partner is priceless.

If you haven’t enjoyed sparks in your bedroom for some time, here are some suggestions to get started:

1. Find time and commit to having sex. For most married couples, the number one reason they state for not having physical intimacy is they are too busy. Scheduling a date time works well for these couples.

2. Let sex happen and go with the flow. For many couples when their partner is interested, they make excuses and give priority to the excuses. These same partners said they enjoyed sex when they stopped making excuses and allowed themselves time to enjoy each other.

3. Keep your time together playful and flirty. Enjoying physical intimacy is relaxing and should be play time. Text compliments to each other, kiss, and touch each other. Skin to skin contact is so healthy for the body and mind. Let yourself go and focus on enjoying your time together and keeping it fun.

4. Sex should be behavior that bonds you closer, not drives you apart. Share fantasies, try new things, and engage in the behaviors that please your partner. Couples who value their sex lives are closer and more connected than those who physically neglect each other.

Creating fireworks in your bedroom and loving to love your partner is a predictor of healthy happy couples. Happy 4th of July!