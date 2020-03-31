6 great dates you can create at home

Most of us are practicing social distancing and staying at home. It’s normal to feel stressed out from the uncertainty, a tight budget, or small children, but it’s important to keep nourishing and prioritizing your relationship. Creating a date night you can both enjoy at home will help you feel connected and loved by your partner. Here are my personal favorites:

1. Eat take-out by candlelight. Nothing is more romantic then turning out the lights, lighting candles, choosing romantic music, and sharing a meal with the one you love. It’s a great time to catch up with each other and make plans for the future.

2. Read an erotic love story to your partner.

3. Work on a project together. Whether it’s putting together new toys for the kids or designing a new closet, working on it together is fun and makes you both feel like you’ve accomplished something together.

4. Watch a movie outside on a tablet. Being outside at night helps you feel less constrained and nature at night helps restore calm and order.

5. Make a backyard fire and roast marshmallows. If you have chocolate and graham crackers, go all the way and enjoy s’mores. They go with everything and restore childhood memories.

6. Take a bubble bath together. Bubble baths help slow the frantic pace down and relaxing in water helps you worry less and talk with your partner more.

No matter what happens in life, it’s important you prioritize the relationship you have with each other and look for fun ways to continue to date at home. The COVID-19 pandemic will pass; we’ll be out more with friends and activities and taking wonderful vacations again. Don’t be surprised if you miss the simple date nights you enjoyed and created at home during this time.