Giddy'up and dance! The music lineup for The Hideout at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been announced!

This honky-tonk dancehall is for those 21 and up and is located inside the Rodeo, featuring up-and-coming artists!

What's great is admission into the honky-tonk is free with a grounds ticket or RODEOHOUSTON ticket.

The Hideout is open from Feb. 27 to March 17 from 6 p.m. until midnight. These are prime hours for a night of dancing and mingling!

Weekday performances will be at 10:15 p.m. with weekend performances starting at 8:30 p.m.

You can see the list of performances and what day they will be on below.