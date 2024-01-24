RodeoHouston's The Hideout: Honky-tonk music lineup announced
HOUSTON - Giddy'up and dance! The music lineup for The Hideout at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been announced!
This honky-tonk dancehall is for those 21 and up and is located inside the Rodeo, featuring up-and-coming artists!
What's great is admission into the honky-tonk is free with a grounds ticket or RODEOHOUSTON ticket.
The Hideout is open from Feb. 27 to March 17 from 6 p.m. until midnight. These are prime hours for a night of dancing and mingling!
Weekday performances will be at 10:15 p.m. with weekend performances starting at 8:30 p.m.
You can see the list of performances and what day they will be on below.
- Tuesday, Feb. 27 (Opening Day presented by Texas Capital Bank) - Chad Cooke Band
- Wednesday, Feb. 28 (Armed Forces Appreciation Day presented by Crown Royal) - Graycie York
- Thursday, Feb. 29 Payton Howie
- Friday, March 1 (Black Heritage Day presented by Kroger) - Leon Chavis & the Zydeco Flames
- Saturday, March 2- Trent Cowie
- Sunday, March 3 - Junior Gordon
- Monday, March 4 (First Responders Day presented by BP) - Braxton Keith
- Tuesday, March 5 - Dylan Wheeler
- Wednesday, March 6 (Community Day presented by TC Energy) - Bubba Westley
- Thursday, March 7 (Volunteer Appreciation Day presented by Phillips 66) - Darrin Morris
- Friday, March 8 - Cottonwood Crows
- Saturday, March 9 - Susan Hickman
- Sunday, March 10 - (Go Tejano Day presented by Fiesta Mart) - Reafinado
- Monday, March 11 - Weathered Souls
- Tuesday, March 12 - Drew Fish Band
- Wednesday, March 13 - Sun Valley Station
- Thursday, March 14 - Sundance Head
- Friday, March 15 - Huser Brothers
- Saturday, March 16 - Jon Stork
- Sunday, March 17 - Heather Rayleen