RodeoHouston's The Hideout: Honky-tonk music lineup announced

By
Published 
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Giddy'up and dance! The music lineup for The Hideout at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been announced!

This honky-tonk dancehall is for those 21 and up and is located inside the Rodeo, featuring up-and-coming artists!

What's great is admission into the honky-tonk is free with a grounds ticket or RODEOHOUSTON ticket.

RELATED: 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Entertainment tickets go on sale

The Hideout is open from Feb. 27 to March 17 from 6 p.m. until midnight. These are prime hours for a night of dancing and mingling!

Weekday performances will be at 10:15 p.m. with weekend performances starting at 8:30 p.m.

You can see the list of performances and what day they will be on below.

  • Tuesday, Feb. 27 (Opening Day presented by Texas Capital Bank) - Chad Cooke Band 
  • Wednesday, Feb. 28 (Armed Forces Appreciation Day presented by Crown Royal) - Graycie York 
  • Thursday, Feb. 29 Payton Howie 
  • Friday, March 1 (Black Heritage Day presented by Kroger) - Leon Chavis & the Zydeco Flames 
  • Saturday, March 2- Trent Cowie 
  • Sunday, March 3 - Junior Gordon 
  • Monday, March 4 (First Responders Day presented by BP) - Braxton Keith
  • Tuesday, March 5 - Dylan Wheeler
  • Wednesday, March 6 (Community Day presented by TC Energy) - Bubba Westley 
  • Thursday, March 7 (Volunteer Appreciation Day presented by Phillips 66) - Darrin Morris 
  • Friday, March 8 - Cottonwood Crows 
  • Saturday, March 9 - Susan Hickman 
  • Sunday, March 10 - (Go Tejano Day presented by Fiesta Mart) - Reafinado 
  • Monday, March 11 - Weathered Souls 
  • Tuesday, March 12 - Drew Fish Band
  • Wednesday, March 13 - Sun Valley Station
  • Thursday, March 14 - Sundance Head 
  • Friday, March 15 - Huser Brothers 
  • Saturday, March 16 - Jon Stork 
  • Sunday, March 17 - Heather Rayleen