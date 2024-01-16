Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Galveston Island
4
Hard Freeze Warning
until WED 11:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
Hard Freeze Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Entertainment tickets go on sale Thursday

By
Published 
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Who is ready to rodeo, ya'll? It's almost that time to buy tickets for the big concert lineup that was announced last week. 

FULL: RodeoHouston concert lineup announcement

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo have announced the complete concert lineup for 2024!

Tickets will go on sale just like last year's rodeo, with purchases occurring in two waves. 

Tickets for the first wave will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. This wave will cover performances taking place from February 27 through March 7. 

Tickets for the second wave will go on sale starting at 2 p.m. for performances taking place on March 8 through March 17 performances. 

Online waiting rooms will open 30 minutes prior to each wave going on sale. However, a place in the waiting room does not guarantee tickets. 

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Ticket prices start at $25, plus a $4 convenience fee. 

All tickets will be delivered electronically via AXS Mobile ID delivery. 

For more information about the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, click here