2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Entertainment tickets go on sale Thursday

Who is ready to rodeo, ya'll? It's almost that time to buy tickets for the big concert lineup that was announced last week.

Tickets will go on sale just like last year's rodeo, with purchases occurring in two waves.

Tickets for the first wave will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. This wave will cover performances taking place from February 27 through March 7.

Tickets for the second wave will go on sale starting at 2 p.m. for performances taking place on March 8 through March 17 performances.

Online waiting rooms will open 30 minutes prior to each wave going on sale. However, a place in the waiting room does not guarantee tickets.

Ticket prices start at $25, plus a $4 convenience fee.

All tickets will be delivered electronically via AXS Mobile ID delivery.

For more information about the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, click here.