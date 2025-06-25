TELL 26: Will Starbucks' new flat fees for add-ons last?

Starbucks plans to simplify ordering drink add-ons, according to a report from Business Insider.

Starbucks flat fees for add-ons

What we know:

According to Business Insider, the coffee chain will charge a flat fee of 80 cents for any combination of sauces and syrups, no matter the number of pumps.

Under the new pricing, matcha powder will cost $1 per scoop, dried fruit will be 50 cents per scoop, and chai concentrate will be 80 cents a serving.

Starbucks says it is also making its Classic syrup free for any beverage. Customers can also add or substitute a sauce or syrup for pre-flavored drinks at no extra charge.

The change reportedly went into effect on Tuesday.

