Tasty treats before, after or during a game of pickle ball at Solarium

The Brief Solarium is offering a three-course dinner menu and a two-course brunch menu. Guests can also reserve pickleball courts and have their food delivered to the court. Houston Restaurant Weeks runs August 1 – September 1, 2025.



Chef Andrew Park walks Katie through the HRW menus at Solarium, which is offering a 3-course $39 dinner menu and a 2-course $25 brunch menu for Houston Restaurant Weeks. A bright airy space, the chef tells us they will even deliver food and drink down to the pickle ball courts!

Houston Restaurant Weeks 2025: Solarium

Located in the heart of Midtown at 820 Holman Street, the courts are open daily from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

Restaurant Hours:

Monday–Thursday: 4 PM - 10 PM

Saturday–Sunday: 10 AM - 11 PM & 10 AM - 8 PM

Brunch Saturday–Sunday: 10 AM - 2 PM

According to their website, Solarium was designed as "a bespoke alternative to the traditional racket sport complex," blending "the vibrancy of pickleball and padel culture with the refined atmosphere of a modern-day country club. From curated food and cocktails, plush seating to private court bays and a personalized pro-shop experience, every detail is crafted to elevate the way you play, dine, and unwind, an oasis in the heart of the city."

During this episode of Foodies and Friends, Chef Andrew explains that some of the inspiration for his recipes came from his work with other Houston area chefs and some of his diners.

Restaurants and their featured menus can be found on the HRW website at houstonrestaurantweeks.com.

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, "Foodies and Friends" is available on demand on FOX Local on your smart TV, and on the FOX 26 YouTube channel.

Affectionately called "The Diva of Dining," Cleverley Stone made it her life’s mission to beat hunger in Houston Restaurant Weeks. "Dine Out & Do Good" was Stone’s mantra, and her tireless efforts spurred an annual citywide boom in restaurant revenues and contributions to The Houston Food Bank.

Cleverley Stone passed away on May 28, 2020, following her battle with cancer. She was 68 years old.

Stone’s final wish was that Houston Restaurant Weeks continue in perpetuity in her name.

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her Mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank, which takes place August 1st through Labor Day each year. Together Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $22 million over the past 21 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas

More about the foundation https://thecleverleystonefoundation.org

Houston Food Bank – houstonfoodbank.org