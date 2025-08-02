From Italy to Houston, Chef Ilias Gugole brings recipes and traditions to Marmo

The Brief Last year, Marmo was among the top 10 donating restaurants during Houston Restaurant Weeks. The restaurant is open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Houston Restaurant Weeks runs August 1 – September 1, 2025.



Marmo was among the top 10 donating restaurants during Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024, and this year's menu is sure to be a favorite of Houston diners.

Houston Restaurant Weeks 2025: Marmo

Located in Montrose at 888 Westheimer, Marmo is open for lunch seven days a week from 11am to 3pm.

Dinner is served Sunday to Thursday from 3pm to 10pm and, on Fridays and Saturdays, the restaurant is open until midnight.

Chef Ilias Gugole and General Manager Amanda Le talk with Katie Stone about the menu and the food origins at Marmo.

Caprese Bruschetta

Houston Restaurant Weeks runs August 1 – September 1, 2025.

Restaurants and their featured menus can be found on the HRW website at houstonrestaurantweeks.com.

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends is available on demand on FOX Local on your smart TV, and on the FOX 26 YouTube channel.

Affectionately called "The Diva of Dining," Cleverley Stone made it her life’s mission to beat hunger in Houston Restaurant Weeks. "Dine Out & Do Good" was Stone’s mantra, and her tireless efforts spurred an annual citywide boom in restaurant revenues and contributions to The Houston Food Bank.

Cleverley Stone passed away on May 28, 2020, following her battle with cancer. She was 68 years old.

Stone’s final wish was that Houston Restaurant Weeks continue in perpetuity in her name.

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her Mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank, which takes place August 1st through Labor Day each year. Together, Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $22 million over the past 21 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas

