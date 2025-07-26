Neighborhood wine bar offers four-course Italian dinner for Houston Restaurant Weeks

The Brief Bacaro will offer a $55 four-course meal for Houston Restaurant Weeks. Wine will not be included. Houston Restaurant Weeks runs August 1 – September 1, 2025.



Bill and Maria Lovejoy are passionate about wine and great Italian food, offering a 4-course $55 menu that will delight any diner.

Houston Restaurant Weeks 2025: Bacaro

Bacaro Kitchen and Wine Bar offers a menu that combines traditional Italian dishes with family recipes and seasonal fare for a great summer during Houston Restaurant Weeks.

Wine is not included in the menu, but you will want to check out the offerings and suggested pairings for your selected dish.

During the conversation, Katie not only discovers some great new dishes, but Bill also shares wonderful tidbits about food and wine.

Located at 14021 Memorial Drive (Memorial at Kirkwood), Bacaro is open:

Tuesday-Wednesday 4:00 PM – 8:00PM

Thursday 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Friday 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Saturday 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Reservations can be made through Open Table.

Houston Restaurant Weeks runs August 1 – September 1, 2025. Menus of the participating restaurants can be found on the HRW website(houstonrestaurantweeks.com)

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends is available on demand on FOX Local on your smart TV, and on the FOX 26 YouTube channel.

Affectionately called "The Diva of Dining," Cleverley Stone made it her life’s mission to beat hunger in Houston Restaurant Weeks. "Dine Out & Do Good" was Stone’s mantra, and her tireless efforts spurred an annual citywide boom in restaurant revenues and contributions to The Houston Food Bank.

Cleverley Stone passed away on May 28, 2020, following her battle with cancer. She was 68 years old.

Stone’s final wish was that Houston Restaurant Weeks continue in perpetuity in her name.

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her Mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank, which takes place August 1st through Labor Day each year. Together Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $22 million over the past 21 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas

More about the foundation https://thecleverleystonefoundation.org

Houston Food Bank – houstonfoodbank.org