Gracie Chávez: The visionary behind Bombón, Houston's cultural powerhouse

In the vibrant tapestry of Houston's music scene, few figures stand out as prominently as Gracie Chávez, affectionately known as 'La Mera Mera.' Her journey from co-founding a local music collective to becoming a pivotal force in cultural exchange and musical innovation is a testament to her vision, passion, and dedication.

In 2010, Chávez, alongside a group of like-minded creatives, co-founded Bombón, a Houston-based music collective that sought to bridge the gaps between cultures and communities through the universal language of music.

From its inception, Bombón was more than just a group; it was a movement. Through monthly events and cultural exchanges, Bombón began to weave together the Latin diaspora, extending its reach beyond Houston's city limits and embracing a multitude of cultures.

"I remember folks saying that they couldn't explain what the night was like or felt like and the best explanation was, ‘It’s better than your sister's quinceañera'," Chávez said. "The great thing is connecting not only with like-minded musicians and DJs from the United States. We started bringing people from outside, international acts."

Bombón's growth was organic yet explosive. What started with a handful of founding members soon blossomed into a diverse assembly of musicians and creatives, each bringing their own unique flair to the collective. The celebration of diversity in genres and cultures became Bombón's hallmark, attracting audiences from all walks of life and creating a melting pot of musical expression.

In 2018, Bombón took a significant leap forward by launching their record label, Bombón Music. This move marked a new chapter in their journey, allowing them to produce and distribute music that resonated with their ethos.

One of their standout projects was the #screwmbia EP series, a groundbreaking mix of screwed cumbia that captivated listeners with its innovative sound. The fusion of traditional cumbia rhythms with the slowed-down, hypnotic style of Houston's iconic chopped and screwed music was a bold experiment that paid off, earning Bombón national recognition.

‘Dont be afraid to fail’

Bombón's influence continued to expand as they toured across the country, forging new friendships and collaborations while sharing their music with an ever-growing audience. Their impact was felt not only in the music they created but also in the communities they touched, fostering a sense of unity and cultural pride.

"I had a 9-5. I was doing the Clark Kent thing. Most people knew that I was DJing and making some remixes here and there, but really, when Bombón took off, I said, ‘Sorry guys, here I go,’" Chávez said. "I was able to pull everything from my wheelhouse. The work I was doing at the 9-5 was at an ad agency."

The City of Houston recognized Bombón's contributions by proclaiming November 3rd as Bombón Day, a testament to the collective's significance in the city's cultural landscape. Chávez and Bombón have been integral to major events in Houston, including performances at the Super Bowl and being selected to create the city's music sonic ID for the World Cup 2026 games. These milestones underscore Bombón's role as cultural ambassadors, representing Houston's rich diversity on the global stage.

"They had a short list of producers they were looking at that would represent Houston. You had your usual suspects, right? I think the decision to go with us [Bombón] really came because of our diversity and because we're such an international city," Chávez said.

Chávez Chavez's journey with Bombón is a story of vision, resilience, and the transformative power of music. As 'La Mera Mera,' she has not only shaped a collective but has also fostered a community that celebrates the beauty of cultural exchange. Her legacy is one of connection, creativity, and the unwavering belief that music can transcend boundaries and bring people together.

"Later in life, I learned how valuable my failures have been. If you're not learning from those, then what are you doing? Don't be afraid to fail," Chávez said.

