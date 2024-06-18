Foodies and Friends - Molihua

Elevated dining - literally! - Serving classical Japanese cuisine in a relaxing atmosphere Molihua is located on the 2nd floor of the Blossom Hotel. Katie Stone visits with General Manager Daniel Curley and Chef Gagah Alamsyah.

Molihua, meaning ‘Jasmine’ in Chinese, is an elevated Asian dining experience serving Japanese cuisine, dim sum, and dessert offerings in a stunning setting and atmosphere.

The restaurant is located on the 2nd floor of the Blossom Hotel at 7118 Bertner Avenue, Houston, 77030

They are open Tuesday – Sunday 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm Closed on Mondays

Reservations can be made on their website www.molihuahouston.com

Check out the gorgeous food on Instagram @molihua_houston