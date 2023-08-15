Foodies and Friends - HRW - Terrace 54

In this episode of Foodies and Friends Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone find themselves among the rooftops at Terrace 54 in The Westin -Medical Center hotel talking with Executive Chef John Nguyen

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE HRW Menu

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Terrace 54- Westin-Medical Center

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the Houston Food Bank, for each $55 dinner sold Terrace 54 will donate $7.00 to the Houston Food Bank and for every $25 2-course HRW lunch sold they will donate $3.00. The Houston Food Bank can turn a $3.00 donation into 9 nutritious meals for people in need.

Restaurant only guests receive complimentary valet parking, validated with your Terrace 54 receipt.

Everything you want to know about Houston Restaurant Weeks 2023

Tune in to Houston's Morning Show every Tuesday and Thursday at 8 AM and 9 AM to see more restaurant previews throughout August.

Watch FOODIES & FRIENDS - Mondays, Wednesdays at Fridays LIVE at 3 PM as Ruben and Katie sit down with local chefs and feature HRW menus and dishes, streaming on fox26houston.com

Every day log on to the HRW Instagram account for a chance to win a $100 gift card from one of the participating HRW restaurants. You get a new chance every day throughout Houston Restaurant Weeks @houstonrestaurantweeks