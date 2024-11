Live Houston election results: U.S. House of Representatives

Houston voters were among those across the country casting their ballots for U.S. representatives on Tuesday.

You can watch the live results as they come in below. The first Texas election results are expected to come in at 7 p.m. CT.

We also have a larger look at the race and what it all means at fox26houston.com/election.

2024 US House - Texas District 2 election results

2024 US House - Texas District 7 election results

2024 US House - Texas District 8 election results

2024 US House - Texas District 14 election results

2024 US House - Texas Dist. 18 Special election results

2024 US House - Texas District 18 election results

2024 US House - Texas District 22 election results

2024 US House - Texas District 29 election results

2024 US House - Texas District 36 election results

2024 US House - Texas District 38 election results