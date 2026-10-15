Montgomery County, Texas early voting 2026: Polling locations, dates, hours and sample ballots
HOUSTON - The polls open in Texas for early voting in the November midterm election on Monday, Oct. 19.
Early voting ends on Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.
The hours for the polls during early voting in Montgomery County vary depending on the day.
Here’s where you can find polling locations near you in Montgomery County.
Montgomery County early voting locations near me
Montgomery County voters may vote at any one of the county’s early voting locations during the early voting period.
To see polling locations in Montgomery County, click here.
What’s on the ballot?
All Texans will be able to vote in federal, state, and local elections. You can view your sample ballots for your county below:
Featured
To find your specific sample ballot, click here.
More Southeast Texas voting locations
- Austin County polling locations
- Brazoria County polling locations
- Chambers County polling locations
- Colorado County polling locations
- Fort Bend County polling locations
- Grimes County polling locations
- Galveston County polling locations
- Harris County polling locations
- Jackson County polling locations
- Liberty County polling locations
- Matagorda County polling locations
- Montgomery County polling locations
- Polk County polling locations
- San Jacinto County polling locations
- Waller County polling locations
- Washington County polling locations
- Walker County polling locations
- Wharton County polling locations
The Source: The information in this article comes from county election offices and the Texas Secretary of State website.