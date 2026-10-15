The Brief Early voting for the November 3 general election opens on Monday, Oct. 19 until Friday, Oct. 30. Polling locations for Montgomery County registered voters can be found below. The hours for the polls during early voting in Montgomery County vary depending on the day.



The polls open in Texas for early voting in the November midterm election on Monday, Oct. 19.

Early voting ends on Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

The hours for the polls during early voting in Montgomery County vary depending on the day.

Here’s where you can find polling locations near you in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County early voting locations near me

Montgomery County voters may vote at any one of the county’s early voting locations during the early voting period.

To see polling locations in Montgomery County, click here.

What’s on the ballot?

All Texans will be able to vote in federal, state, and local elections. You can view your sample ballots for your county below:

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To find your specific sample ballot, click here.

More Southeast Texas voting locations