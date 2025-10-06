The Brief Monday, Oct. 6, is the last day to register to vote in the November 2025 election. You can check your voter registration status online.



Today is the last day to register to vote for the 2025 Election. Registering to vote in Texas is easy as long as you are eligible.

Am I registered to vote?

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website .

The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth.

You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote. The portal will also give you your poll location and early voting locations.

How to register to vote in Texas

If you are not registered to vote in the November presidential election, paper applications can be picked up at libraries, post offices and even many high schools.

You must print the completed application and send it to your county voter registrar's office by October 7, 2024. Your registration must be postmarked by Oct. 7.

To get your voter registration application, click here or contact or visit your local voter registrar to complete the voter registration process.

Update your voter registration information online

Whether you’ve recently moved or changed your name, you can now update all your information on your voter registration record through a portal on Texas.gov.

Click here to update your voter registration information online .

If your voter registration record is on ‘suspense,’ it means your county of registration has received information that you no longer live at the address on your current voter registration record. You can use the link above to update your address or information on your voter registration record.

**NOTE: To update your voter registration, you will need your Voter Unique Identifier (VUID) to log in to the Texas.gov portal. You can find your VUID by visiting the Texas SOS My Voter Portal , in which you can enter your Name, County, Date of Birth and ZIP code to display your voter registration information.

County Election Information

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

Austin County | Brazoria County | Chambers County | Fort Bend County | Harris County | Liberty County | Montgomery County | Waller County |

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)