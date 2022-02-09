Early voting begins Monday for March primaries in Fort Bend Co.

article

The March primaries are quickly approaching in the state of Texas and Fort Bend County has announced early voting hours and locations.

Early voting will begin on Monday, February 14, and continue through Friday, February 25 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. On Sunday, hours will be from noon until 6 p.m. excluding Presidents' Day (February 21) and select locations on Sunday, Feb. 20.

To view early voting locations as well as the full schedule for Fort Bend County, click here.