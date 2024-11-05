Voters in Texas' 18th congressional district will notice that they are being asked to vote twice for a U.S. representative today.

The district is having both a special election and a general election to fill the seat long held by late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Harris County voters in the district will vote once for the "unexpired term", which will fill the seat until January 2025, when Jackson Lee's term ends. Her seat in Congress has not been filled since her passing in July.

Voters will also make a choice in the general election. The winner of that race will represent the district from January 2025 to 2027.

Special Election Candidates

The following people are running to finish out Jackson Lee's congressional term until January 2025.

Erica Lee Carter (D)

Carter, the daughter of Sheila Jackson Lee, filed her candidacy to finish Jackson Lee’s current term as the Democratic candidate. In a statement to FOX 26, following the passing of her mother, Carter said, "I want to finish for my mom!"

Maria Dunn (R)

According to her campaign website, Dunn spent 27 years at energy companies solving complex legal and business challenges, developing strategies to drive growth and innovation, and being a sustainability leader.

Kevin O. Dural (R)

Dural’s campaign website stated that Dural is a 25-year-old M.B.A. graduate with a diverse background in political, business, and scientific research. He is driven to continue making impactful contributions for Texans through business and policy initiatives.

General Election Candidates

The following people are running to fill the District 18 seat for the next two years from January 2025 to 2027.

Sylvester Turner (D)

Former Houston mayor Sylvester Turner won the Democratic nomination back in August.

When he announced his intention to run, he stated, "Our next representative must also meet the high bar of compassion, caring, and humanity that was the hallmark of Sheila’s leadership and public service. Comforting families who have lost loved ones, spending quality time with seniors while offering a helping hand – for me, these commitments deserve equal attention as the Washington duties of a member of Congress."

Lana Centonze (R)

Candidate Lana Centonze says she is fighting for causes including upgrading infrastructure, securing the border, protecting family unit, human trafficking, thriving economy, and term limits.

Need to know for Election Day