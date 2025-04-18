Easter Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs recipe: Allison's Cooking Diary

Happy Easter! We have a very sweet treat for you on Allison’s Cooking Diary this week. Every-bunny in your family will love it: Easter Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs!

This is the store brand kind, with less ingredients and it tastes even BETTER! These treats won’t last long, so make sure to save a few for yourself.

Here's how to make Homemade Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs:

Ingredients:

1⁄2 cup unsalted, softened butter

1 cup creamy peanut butter

2 3⁄4 cups confectioner’s sugar

2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 Tbsp. coconut oil

Method: