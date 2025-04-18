Easter Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs recipe: Allison's Cooking Diary
HOUSTON - Happy Easter! We have a very sweet treat for you on Allison’s Cooking Diary this week. Every-bunny in your family will love it: Easter Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs!
This is the store brand kind, with less ingredients and it tastes even BETTER! These treats won’t last long, so make sure to save a few for yourself.
SEE MORE RECIPES FROM ALLISON'S COOKING DIARY
Here's how to make Homemade Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs:
Ingredients:
- 1⁄2 cup unsalted, softened butter
- 1 cup creamy peanut butter
- 2 3⁄4 cups confectioner’s sugar
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 2 Tbsp. coconut oil
Method:
- Prepare a cookie sheet by lining it with parchment paper. Set aside.
- Combine the butter, peanut butter, confectioner’s sugar, and vanilla using an electric mixer until the mixture starts to come together in large clumps. The mixture will look crumbly but should come together easily in your hands when pressed together.
- Scoop the peanut butter mixture in about 2 Tbsp. sized pieces then roll into a ball. In your hands or on your countertop, flatten the ball of dough into a disc. Use your palms to gently mold the disc into an egg shape.
- Place each egg onto the prepared cookie sheet. Once all of the peanut butter mixture has been used up, place the eggs in the freezer to firm up for at least one hour. This will make them easier to dip and they will hold their shape better as well.
- After at least one hour of the eggs chilling, add the chocolate and coconut oil together in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 30-second intervals, mixing between each interval.
- Once at a time, use a form to dip and coat each egg in chocolate. Allow the excess chocolate to drip back into the bowl. Place the eggs onto a baking sheet fit with parchment paper then allow them to set in the fridge for at least 15 minutes to allow the chocolate to harden.
- Enjoy!