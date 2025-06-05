Expand / Collapse search

Corn dip recipe: Allison's Cooking Diary

By
Published  June 5, 2025 12:48pm CDT
Allison's Cooking Diary Recipes
FOX 26 Houston
Allison's Cooking Diary - Corn Dip Recipe

Join FOX 26 Meteorologist Allison Gargaro as she shares her recipe for corn dip. It's a must-try!

HOUSTON - With summer break in full swing, we are sharing a classic dip recipe for you to bring to your next pool party! We are sharing corn dip this week on Allison’s Cooking Diary. It is creamy with a bit of a kick! Definitely will be a classic in your house!

Ingredients

  • 3, 11oz. Cans Mexicorn (sweet corn & diced red and green pepper), drained
  • 1, 7 oz. can diced green chilies
  • 1, 6 oz. can diced jalapenos, drained
  • 3 green onions, chopped
  • 1 cup mayo
  • 1 cup sour cream or plain greek yogurt
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • Salt & pepper
  • 2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
  • Scoops corn chips for dipping

Method

  1. In a large bowl, whisk together the mayo, sour cream, garlic powder and salt and pepper.
  2. Once the sauce is made, add in your corn, green chilies, jalapenos, green onions and cheddar cheese.
  3. Enjoy immediately or let it marinate in the fridge. Best served with thick corn scoop chips!

