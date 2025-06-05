Corn dip recipe: Allison's Cooking Diary
HOUSTON - With summer break in full swing, we are sharing a classic dip recipe for you to bring to your next pool party! We are sharing corn dip this week on Allison’s Cooking Diary. It is creamy with a bit of a kick! Definitely will be a classic in your house!
Ingredients
- 3, 11oz. Cans Mexicorn (sweet corn & diced red and green pepper), drained
- 1, 7 oz. can diced green chilies
- 1, 6 oz. can diced jalapenos, drained
- 3 green onions, chopped
- 1 cup mayo
- 1 cup sour cream or plain greek yogurt
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- Salt & pepper
- 2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
- Scoops corn chips for dipping
Method
- In a large bowl, whisk together the mayo, sour cream, garlic powder and salt and pepper.
- Once the sauce is made, add in your corn, green chilies, jalapenos, green onions and cheddar cheese.
- Enjoy immediately or let it marinate in the fridge. Best served with thick corn scoop chips!