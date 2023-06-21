Backstage OL! Live brings you the biggest names in the world of entertainment.

On the show this week, the team talks with Tom Cruise on the red carpet of ‘Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol - Part 1'.

They also spoke with Scarlett Johansson and Jason Schwartzman about Wes Anderson's new movie 'Asteroid City' and 'Black Mirror' stars Josh Hartnett and Kate Mara.

