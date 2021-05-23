Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Austin County, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Fort Bend County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Wharton County, Wharton County
7
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:18 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:56 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:17 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:23 AM CDT until WED 2:50 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Colorado County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County

Will getting less financial support drive more into the work force - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Gov. Abbott Cancels $300 per week federal unemployment benefit

Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! The WYP panel talks about the recent move by Texas Governor Gregg Abbott to eliminate the additional $300 per week aid in pandemic unemployment relief, believing that by doing so more people will get back to work and move the Texas economy to recover faster.

HOUSTON - Uncanny.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Last week we posed the question - should Governor Abbott join 16 other states and spur idle Texans back into the workplace by cutting off generous federal jobless benefits?

 Nearly on cue, Abbott delivered an answer. 

Effective June 26th unemployed folks in the Lone Star State will no longer have access to that extra 1200 bucks per month from Uncle Sam.

 Panel - while there was lots of complaining when the news broke, does this amount to what some folks call "tough love"?

Watch more What's Your Point discussions

This week's panel: Chris Tritico, FOX 26 Legal Analyst, Marcus Davis, restaurateur and host of "Fish, Grits, and Politics", Charles Blain founder of Urban reform, Sue Lovell, former Houston City Council member, Gary Polland, conservative commentator.