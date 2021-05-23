Will getting less financial support drive more into the work force - What's Your Point?

Uncanny.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Last week we posed the question - should Governor Abbott join 16 other states and spur idle Texans back into the workplace by cutting off generous federal jobless benefits?

Nearly on cue, Abbott delivered an answer.

Effective June 26th unemployed folks in the Lone Star State will no longer have access to that extra 1200 bucks per month from Uncle Sam.

Panel - while there was lots of complaining when the news broke, does this amount to what some folks call "tough love"?

Watch more What's Your Point discussions

Advertisement

This week's panel: Chris Tritico, FOX 26 Legal Analyst, Marcus Davis, restaurateur and host of "Fish, Grits, and Politics", Charles Blain founder of Urban reform, Sue Lovell, former Houston City Council member, Gary Polland, conservative commentator.