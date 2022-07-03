White House and Trump knew Jan.6 rally crowd was armed - What's Your Point?
Houston - It was just one round in a barrage of explosive testimony from an eyewitness inside the west wing, just feet from the Oval Office, on and before the January 6th attack.
In further, testimony before the January 6th committee Hutchinson confirmed that the Trump White House knew in advance of potential violence and that the former president wanted metal detectors removed from his rally despite intelligence that many in the crowd were armed.