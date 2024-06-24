Expand / Collapse search

What do voters really care about and which candidate is most concerned about economic well-being?

Published  June 24, 2024 3:50pm CDT
HOUSTON -  Over the past few years - and with good reason - we on this program have frequently discussed multiple aspects of two extraordinarily contentious issues - "abortion access" and "illegal immigration."

 As we approach the pivotal 2024 election new polling tells us "neither" controversy is anywhere close to the top priority of the American voting public.

New poll reveals what voters really care about

A Monmouth National Survey of top concerns determined voters are intently focused on their financial well-being listing inflation, the economy, everyday bills, housing expense, health care costs and job security as top concerns.

 When you combine them all - more than 60% of voters listed a number one priority directly impacting their family's income and ability to flourish moving forward.

 By contrast, only 4% chose immigration and 3 percent abortion as their most critical voting issue.

134 days out from the election - what, if anything, should we make of this data?

