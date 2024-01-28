"We need to let Governor Abbott do his job" Governors across country support Texas border initiatives

Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress, they are standing with the Mexican drug cartels. They are standing with the invasion that is targeting our state. We have seen 9.6 million illegal immigrants enter this country since Joe Biden became president...and this is deliberate. — Senator Ted Cruz (R) Texas

Fueled by powerful beliefs and intensifying rhetoric, a literal "stand-off" has developed on the border pitting the Biden administration and federal forces against Governor Greg Abbott and Texas troops.

At issue - a narrow supreme court ruling backing President Biden’s authority to take down "razor wire" deployed by Texas as a deterrent against illegal crossings...specifically at a state-controlled riverside park in Eagle Pass.

The rub - Governor Abbott is refusing to allow it - defying the president and invoking our state's right to defend itself against "invasion". "This is an invasion by people. We don't know who they are or the dangers they may pose."

We' need to let Governor Abbott do his job, which is to put up the razor wire - I stand with Texas. We've got to secure this border. — U.S. Rep Andy Ogles (R) Tennessee

And so, as two heavily armed factions

Face-off awaiting orders - 25 republican governors issued a joint letter of solidarity with Texas, with some offering to dispatch their own troops to support the Lone Star state.

Meantime, a deal to dramatically boost border security in exchange for billions in military aid for Ukraine and Israel...is in serious trouble.

That's because former president Trump has signaled to his supporters in Congress - he'd rather blow up the bargain...and let the chaos continue, presumably to preserve widespread public fury until the November 5th election.