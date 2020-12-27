Victims rights advocate Andy Kahan says we're in a bond pandemic, What's Your Point?

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Over the last nine months highly regarded crime victim advocate Andy Kahan has been sounding the alarm to anyone willing to listen.

Armed with irrefutable, court records and decades of knowledge, Kahan has compiled a growing list of 79 murder victims whose lives have been ended by violent criminals released from jail on bonds issued by so-called "reform" judges.

We spoke - in-depth - about the growing death toll.

Greg Groogans places Andy Kahan's call for criminal justice accountability front and center. for this week's panel: Sue Lovell, former Houston City Councilmember, Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Bill King, businessman and columnist, and Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader to discuss the human cost of felony bond reform and the growing collateral damage.

