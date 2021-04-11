Vaccine passports security or segregation - What's Your Point?

A controversy is beginning to boil over the concept of the "vaccine passport" - or more simply - proof of inoculation.

It’s the kind of documentation cautious private companies may require before allowing employees to return to the pre-pandemic workplace.

Opponents say any "passport" requirement is discriminatory on its face and a violation of individual rights.

But supporters argue it's the safest route to fully re-open the economy.

Does anybody see a "slippery slope" here - in terms of precedent?

