Ukraine starts year 3 of war against Russian aggression and Congress stalls on support

"Putin will never stay, will never stop. He will go through Eastern Europe, because he wants it, because that's his goal." — Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine

While Ukrainians have re-claimed half of the territory taken in the initial invasion - Zelensky’s forces are running out of critical munitions as the provision of additional military aid remains gridlocked in the U.S. Congress.

While Kiev claims its forces have killed around four hundred thousand Russians - Vladimir Putin sends more

In what appears to be a brutal war of attrition - with Europe’s future security hanging in the balance.

Need I remind you, in 1938 Adolf Hitler pledged to stop with Austria and the Sudetenland.

"Appeasement" didn't work then - do any of you think the result will be different with this dictator.... 86 years later?