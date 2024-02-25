Ukraine starts year 3 of war against Russian aggression and Congress stalls on support

Expand / Collapse search

What's Your Point?
Continuing to support Ukraine

The brutal war in Ukraine to preserve democracy.... now entering its third year. As the defenders run low on weapons and ammo - are "cost-weary" Republicans in the U.S. preparing to cut the financial cord?

Houston - While Ukrainians have re-claimed half of the territory taken in the initial invasion - Zelensky’s forces are running out of critical munitions as the provision of additional military aid remains gridlocked in the U.S. Congress.

 While Kiev claims its forces have killed around four hundred thousand Russians - Vladimir Putin sends more

In what appears to be a brutal war of attrition - with Europe’s future security hanging in the balance.

Need I remind you, in 1938 Adolf Hitler pledged to stop with Austria and the Sudetenland.

 "Appeasement" didn't work then - do any of you think the result will be different with this dictator.... 86 years later?     