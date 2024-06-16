U.S. Supreme Court rulings on abortion pill and bump stocks - What's Your Point?

A busy week at the nation's highest court - which in one ruling preserved, at least for now, access for millions of American women to the drug mifepristone - a medication accounting for better than six out of ten abortions in the U.S.

In a second ruling - the conservative majority struck down an administrative ban on so-called "bump stocks" - a device that allows an extremely rapid rate of fire when attached to a semi-automatic rifle - and was used by a gunman in Las Vegas to indiscriminately massacre 58 people back in 2018.

While conservatives argued the device doesn't technically turn a rifle into an unregulated machine gun - progressives countered that the "effect" is close enough....to guarantee unacceptable lethality.

