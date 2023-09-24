Turmoil after the Paxton acquittal - What's Your Point?

The "fix was in"....not my words, but rather the words of the conservative Wall Street Journal regarding the acquittal of Ken Paxton by the Texas Senate.

"Ludicrous," says Lt. Governor Dan Patrick in response.

This after he read a lengthy pre-written speech excoriating the Texas House for impeaching Paxton on a 121 to 23 bi-partisan vote.

Critics claim Patrick had $3 million reasons to put his thumb on the scale - the amount of a pre-trial donation by a pro-Paxton PAC.

The Lt. Governor is now on a multi-venue PR campaign defending the verdict.

"Our members looked at the evidence and said it’s not there. There's not there and so he was acquitted."

"The House never proved their case. They had a weak case and every witness they put on the stand, which was no under oath, they crumbled all but one " — Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick

With all due respect governor, that's not even close to what I witnessed....and I’ve been analyzing testimony and evidence for 38 years.

In the meantime, open hostilities are fully underway with several local GOP organizations including the one here in Harris County voting to censure House Speaker Dade Phelan.

Dan Patrick promised a "political trial" right here in this studio...and that's exactly what Texans got.

