Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Polk County
12
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:20 AM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM CST, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:00 AM CST, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:43 PM CST, Calhoun County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:00 AM CST, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:32 AM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:45 PM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:30 PM CST, Brazoria County

Trump claims big win, can Haley survive - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Trump claims big wins, Haley vows South Carolina upset

Trump declares double-digit wins and secures support from Cruz and Cornyn, as Nikki Haley vows to challenge him in a potential South Carolina upset for the 2024 Republican nomination.

HOUSTON - WATCH MORE- WHAT'S YOUR POINT?

Former president Donald Trump speaking after his double-digit win over challenger Nikki Haley in New Hampshire.

 That victory, in combination with his blow-out win in Iowa convinced... Texas senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn to jump on the "Trump Train' with post-New Hampshire endorsements.

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is remaining in the fight - with the hope of engineering a long-shot upset in her home state. 

WATCH FULL EPISODE OF WHAT'S YOUR POINT? Weekly on FOX Local 

More Opinions Charles Adams and Quanell X Face off on Trump's win in New Hampshire " Tim Scott loves Donald Trump"