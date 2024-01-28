Trump claims big win, can Haley survive - What's Your Point?

". . . If we don't win - I think our country is finished - I do " — Donald Trump, Republican Primary candidate for President

WATCH MORE- WHAT'S YOUR POINT?

Former president Donald Trump speaking after his double-digit win over challenger Nikki Haley in New Hampshire.

That victory, in combination with his blow-out win in Iowa convinced... Texas senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn to jump on the "Trump Train' with post-New Hampshire endorsements.

"I think the time has come to acknowledge the fact that President Trump will be our nominee and to unify the party because it’s going to be a tough fight leading into November 2024." — Senator John Cornyn, (R) Texas

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is remaining in the fight - with the hope of engineering a long-shot upset in her home state.

WATCH FULL EPISODE OF WHAT'S YOUR POINT? Weekly on FOX Local

More Opinions Charles Adams and Quanell X Face off on Trump's win in New Hampshire " Tim Scott loves Donald Trump"