Trump claims big win, can Haley survive - What's Your Point?
Former president Donald Trump speaking after his double-digit win over challenger Nikki Haley in New Hampshire.
That victory, in combination with his blow-out win in Iowa convinced... Texas senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn to jump on the "Trump Train' with post-New Hampshire endorsements.
Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is remaining in the fight - with the hope of engineering a long-shot upset in her home state.
