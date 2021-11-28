The Republican battle for Congressman Brady's seat- What's Your Point?

Texas Congressional District 8 has been Kevin Brady country for nearly a quarter-century.

But when the former House Ways and Means Chairman and author of the Trump tax cuts announced his pending retirement, it triggered a Republican scramble to be his successor.

Former Navy Seal Morgan Luttrell, twin brother of "lone survivor" Marcus Luttrell has drawn the influential support of Congressman Dan Crenshaw.

Meantime, former Brady campaign manager Christian Collins has drawn the recent endorsement of Senator Ted Cruz.

The panel discusses this primary battle which has drawn, at last count -17 contenders.

