The political military advantage - What's Your Point?

Note to those engaged in the political process - it's damn good to have military combat service on your resume.

The latest case in point - former Navy SEAL Morgan Luttrell, who demolished eleven other contenders seeking to succeed the retiring Kevin Brady in reliably Republican Congressional District 8.

Now add former army chopper pilot Wesley hunt who easily prevailed in the newly formed congressional district 38 and is slated to coast in the fall.

Those two former service members will join decorated Navy SEAL Dan Crenshaw and Iraq war veteran Troy Nehls in a sort of half-moon of GOP ex-military congressional representation dominating the Houston suburbs.