The near and distant future for former President Donald Trump - What's Your Point?

We turn now to America's "outgoing" president. No question a "lightning rod" of controversy who remains the most influential leader in a fractured Republican party.

From his Florida estate, Donald J. Trump will watch as his successor rapidly reverses the majority of his administration's policy positions; deregulation, disengagement from the World Health Organization, the Paris Climate accords and the canceled Iran nuke treaty, all set for an "about-face".

The hard-line on immigration, the cozy relationship with dictators, and Trump's genuinely historic tax cuts, all on the Biden chopping block.

No doubt - the former president will defend his legacy, but first he must defend himself in a second senate impeachment trial.

This week's panel; Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Antonio Diaz, host of Latino News and Politics (JKPFT), Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, Bill King, Houston businessman and columnist, Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader, take on the question from What's Your Point viewer Paul Colyer, should congress continue the impeachment of a private citizen?

