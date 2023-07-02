The impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton- What's Your Point?

"Members no one should be above the law and the least not the top law enforcement official in Texas." — State Rep. David Spiller (R) Brownwood

On the afternoon of May 27th - "history" was made at the state capitol. it was there, on the floor of the Texas House, that lawmakers approved 20 articles of impeachment against state attorney general Ken Paxton. Never before had the lone star state's top law enforcement officer faced removal by the legislature. The margin proved overwhelming - with 121 of 149 members voting in favor of the case moving to trial in the Senate.

" This is either going to be the end of his criminal reign or God help us if he is allowed to stay the top cop on the take. " — State Rep. Ann Johnson (D) Houston



It was a reckoning, by legislative standards, at "light speed" - which Paxton supporters claimed lacked transparency, reviewable evidence, and any semblance of "due process" for the embattled attorney general. It’s important to note that the house launched its "mostly" secret investigation after Paxton sought $3.3 million public dollars to settle a lawsuit lodged by his "whistle blowing" former employees.

What to know about Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's long-running scandals and legal battles

"It's what I call the hang them now and judge them later policy." — State Rep. John Smithee (R) Amarillo

