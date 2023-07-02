The impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton- What's Your Point?
Houston - On the afternoon of May 27th - "history" was made at the state capitol. it was there, on the floor of the Texas House, that lawmakers approved 20 articles of impeachment against state attorney general Ken Paxton. Never before had the lone star state's top law enforcement officer faced removal by the legislature. The margin proved overwhelming - with 121 of 149 members voting in favor of the case moving to trial in the Senate.
It was a reckoning, by legislative standards, at "light speed" - which Paxton supporters claimed lacked transparency, reviewable evidence, and any semblance of "due process" for the embattled attorney general. It’s important to note that the house launched its "mostly" secret investigation after Paxton sought $3.3 million public dollars to settle a lawsuit lodged by his "whistle blowing" former employees.
