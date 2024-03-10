The Harris County Democratic Primary - What's Your Point?

Expand / Collapse search

Sheila Jackson Lee holds District 18 as Ogg falls in DA race

Kim Ogg concedes a resounding defeat in the Harris County District Attorney Democratic primary, paving the way for Shawn Tier's promise of a new era in empathetic criminal justice, while Sheila Jackson Lee easily secures her 16th term as congressional representative for District 18.

Houston -  Incumbent Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg absolutely crushed in a low-turnout Democratic primary.

 It was race which drew a deeply coordinated campaign from the "decarceration" hard left of the party... which backed winner Sean Teare who pledged a new era of "empathetic" criminal justice, and change in Harris County

One thing that will not change is the congressional representative for   district 18.

 Sheila Jackson Lee bouncing back from her mayoral loss - to easily best challenger Amanda Edwards and virtually assure herself of a 16th term of office.

