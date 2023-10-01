"The government will remain open..." but the bill only covers the next 45 days - What's Your Point?

"Democrats and Republicans have come to an agreement, and the government will remain open. Bipartisanship, which has been the trademark of the senate, has prevailed and the American people can breathe a sigh of relief." — Sen, Chuck Schumer (D) NY

As the president breaks nearly two and half centuries of tradition and appears on a union picket line....hard right Republicans back in Washington began pushing an ill-fated impeachment inquiry.

Meantime... As an unrelenting wave of uninvited, undocumented immigrants push across the Rio Grande - house and Senate leaders barely avert a debilitating partial government shut-down...with an eleventh-hour compromise.

Add to the turbulence....the sudden, if not unexpected passing of Senator Diane Feinstein shaking up the upper chamber.... Where democrats now hold the thinnest possible majority... And indicted Robert Menendez is being pushed to resign for alleged corruption.

Is it any wonder we seem marooned at "dysfunction junction" ? Kind of like "Hotel California" where "you can check out any time you like.....but you can never leave"

Political brinksmanship has become the norm in a society that craves stability. Instead, 4 million Americans - including members of the military and the border patrol who are compelled by duty to continue serving....had their paychecks threatened.

While some view "hardliners" on both sides as "deeply principled" - others, like myself, see them most often as "self-seeking" obstructionists. What's your point?