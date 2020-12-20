The electoral college has voted, Biden is President-Elect - What's Your Point?

The "turbulent transition" is on our virtual table for discussion - after a short break

On December 14th, presidential electors from all 50 states gathered and dutifully cast their ballots. By day's end - Democrat Joe Biden had accumulated 306 electoral votes, 36 more than the minimum needed for election.

Hours later, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recognized and congratulated the president-elect.

Even for Republicans concerned about "election irregularities", Monday's electoral vote tally signaled that it was time to move on.

This week's What's Your Point panel, Charles Blain, Michele Leal, Carmen Roe, Tony Diaz, and Gary Polland join host Greg Groogan to discuss the response to the electoral college vote.

