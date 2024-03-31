The border crisis, SB-4 and the Biden administration - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - Impeached Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas campaigning against the Lone Star State's controversial anti-illegal immigration law in, of all places, Guatemala.
Can you say, "horrible optics"?
Texas tries to impede the flow of migrants because the federal government refuses to do the job - and in response, the guy pushing the buttons goes to a major-launch-nation of outward flow - and "trash talks" the effort.
Just to let everyone know - because it has been confusing - enforcement of SB-4 is on hold - pending what will likely be a Supreme Court ruling.
In another note the Catholic Bishop in El Paso has jumped into the fray calling border enforcement "racist" and the effort to limit illegal crossings "part of a quote "broader, brutal, historical project in Texas to criminalize people who migrate."