The border crisis, SB-4 and the Biden administration - What's Your Point?

The border crisis, SB-4 and the Biden administration

By
March 31, 2024
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Impeached Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas campaigning against the Lone Star State's controversial anti-illegal immigration law in, of all places, Guatemala.

Can you say, "horrible optics"?

Texas tries to impede the flow of migrants because the federal government refuses to do the job - and in response, the guy pushing the buttons goes to a major-launch-nation of outward flow - and "trash talks" the effort.

Fifth Circuit Court to revisit SB4

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas condemns Texas' SB four as unconstitutional while campaigning against it in Guatemala, raising questions about the state's approach to immigration amid federal inaction.

 Just to let everyone know - because it has been confusing - enforcement of SB-4 is on hold - pending what will likely be a Supreme Court ruling.

In another note the Catholic Bishop in El Paso has jumped into the fray calling border enforcement "racist" and the effort to limit illegal crossings "part of a quote "broader, brutal, historical project in Texas to criminalize people who migrate." 