The border crisis, SB-4 and the Biden administration - What's Your Point?

"It is our strongly held view as a matter of law that SB-4 is a law proposed by the state of Texas. It is our strongly held view that that law is unconstitutional, and it is our hope and confidence that the courts will strike it down with finality. — Alejandro Mayorkas. U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security

Impeached Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas campaigning against the Lone Star State's controversial anti-illegal immigration law in, of all places, Guatemala.

Can you say, "horrible optics"?

Texas tries to impede the flow of migrants because the federal government refuses to do the job - and in response, the guy pushing the buttons goes to a major-launch-nation of outward flow - and "trash talks" the effort.

Just to let everyone know - because it has been confusing - enforcement of SB-4 is on hold - pending what will likely be a Supreme Court ruling.

In another note the Catholic Bishop in El Paso has jumped into the fray calling border enforcement "racist" and the effort to limit illegal crossings "part of a quote "broader, brutal, historical project in Texas to criminalize people who migrate."