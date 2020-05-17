Texas Supreme Courts rules that evictions can begin again on Tuesday - What's Your Point?

Expand / Collapse search

Texas Supreme Courts rules that evictions can begin again on Tuesday

Texas Supreme Court rules evictions and debt collection can resume in May

The WYP panel discusses whether local leaders should intervene to prevent eviction hearings despite the Texas Supreme Court's ruling. Eviction hearings could being as early as May 19th.

Houston - The What's Your Point  panel discusses whether local leaders should intervene to prevent eviction hearings despite the Texas Supreme Court's ruling. Eviction hearings could being as early as May 19th. This week's panel: Janice Evans, media consultant, Bill King, columnist and business man, Tony Diaz, writer, educator and host of Latino Politics(KPFT), Michele Maples, conservatinve lawyer and commentator, Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant.

