Texas parents, teachers and the public concerned about school safety

Houston - Millions of Texas students will return to their public school campuses in a matter of weeks – and no doubt parents will hug them a little tighter not knowing whether the classrooms and playgrounds where their children have been sent to learn and thrive will prove safe havens… or death traps.
In the wake of the Uvalde Massacre, Governor Greg Abbott has offered I-S-D’S more money for security, but any lawmaking will be left to the new session of the legislature next year.
Panel - Will that decision to forgo a special session on "school security" impact how Texans vote in November?
