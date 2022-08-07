Expand / Collapse search

Texas parents, teachers and the public concerned about school safety

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Houston - Millions of Texas students will return to their public school campuses in a matter of weeks – and no doubt parents will hug them a little tighter not knowing whether the classrooms and playgrounds where their children have been sent to learn and thrive will prove safe havens… or death traps.
In the wake of the Uvalde Massacre, Governor Greg Abbott has offered I-S-D’S more money for security, but any lawmaking will be left to the new session of the legislature next year.
Panel - Will that decision to forgo a special session on "school security" impact how Texans vote in November? 

New school safety directive from Gov. Greg Abbott

Panel discusses Governor Abbott offering more money for security in schools and campuses; following the Uvalde shooting to increase school safety.

School Safety in Texas

Texas American Federation of Teachers School Safety Survey

Fort Bend County - Back to School Safety