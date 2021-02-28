Texas legislature committees hear testimony about mass power outage - What's Your Point?

"This is not a chamber of commerce update. This is the largest trainwreck in the history of deregulated electricity. A train wreck! Why wern't generators hardened against severe winter weather? Why wasn't more power held in reserve? Why did some power plants shut-down at the peak of the crisis?" — Senator Brandon Creighton, (TX Senate District 4)

With the dark, cold and deadly nightmare of the winter blackout now mercifully in our state's rear-view mirror, the reckoning has begun.

In a 21st century resource-rich and technically advanced Texas, who if anyone fumbled when it came to resilience and critical reserves?

It all happened on Governor Greg Abbott's watch.

" Before the storm hit, repeatedly assured the state and the public that ERCOT was prepared. Those assurances turned out to be false. We have also learned that ERCOT operators should have acted quicker to stabilize the grid and prevent power generators from being knocked off line." — Governor Greg Abbott

Governor Abbott pledged investigation and reform at ERCOT and mandatory weatherization of the grid.

As lawmakers in both chambers of the Texas Capitol unpack our self-inflicted weather disaster in search of "culpability", Houston state senators Paul Bettencourt and John Whitmire were particularly outspoken about the need for serious change. We talked with both.

A lot of questions to be asked and answered and this week's What's Your Point panel is right there with both.

This week's panel, Tomaro Bell, super Neighborhood Leader, Sue Lovell, former city councilmember, Gary Polland, conservative political analyst, Charles Blain, founder of Urban Reform, Marcus Davis, restaurateur and host of "Fish, Grits, and Politics".

