Texas legislature committees hear testimony about mass power outage - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - With the dark, cold and deadly nightmare of the winter blackout now mercifully in our state's rear-view mirror, the reckoning has begun.
In a 21st century resource-rich and technically advanced Texas, who if anyone fumbled when it came to resilience and critical reserves?
It all happened on Governor Greg Abbott's watch.
FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP
Governor Abbott pledged investigation and reform at ERCOT and mandatory weatherization of the grid.
Advertisement
As lawmakers in both chambers of the Texas Capitol unpack our self-inflicted weather disaster in search of "culpability", Houston state senators Paul Bettencourt and John Whitmire were particularly outspoken about the need for serious change. We talked with both.
A lot of questions to be asked and answered and this week's What's Your Point panel is right there with both.
This week's panel, Tomaro Bell, super Neighborhood Leader, Sue Lovell, former city councilmember, Gary Polland, conservative political analyst, Charles Blain, founder of Urban Reform, Marcus Davis, restaurateur and host of "Fish, Grits, and Politics".